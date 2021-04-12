Following an overtime loss to South Georgia Technical College in the GCAA conference final, Brandon Harrell said he hoped the Lady Chargers at 20-3 had done enough to earn a bid to continue their season at least one more game.
On Sunday, the good news came as the Georgia Highlands women secured an at-large bid for the 2021 National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Women's Basketball Tournament, set to take place April 19-24 at Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas.
Georgia Highlands will be the No. 13 seed entering the tournament and will face No. 20-seed Southern Idaho on Monday, April 19.
The Lady Chargers head west as the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) regular-season champions and conference runner up.
Harrell won GCAA Coach of the Year, and freshman Jashanti Simmons won both freshman of the year and players of the year awards.
This will be the Lady Chargers' second all-time appearance in the national tournament.
Georgia Highlands' men's basketball program will miss the national tournament this year after falling 93-87 to East Georgia State College in the GCAA men's quarterfinals last Tuesday. The Chargers finish the 2021 season at 16-3 overall.