Kenon Dixson inks basketball scholarship with Lewis and Clark Community College

Pictured front row left to right: Ylaunda (mother), Kenon, and Joshua (brother)

Pictured back row left to right: CHS principal LaDonna Turrentine, travel coach J Mike, CHS head basketball coach John McFather, CHS assistant basketball coach Tyler Bradley, Derrin (brother), and AAU Rome Elite basketball coach Michael Atwater.

 Photo courtesy of Lenora McEntire Doss

Coosa High School's Kenon Dixon has put pen to paper, officially signing with Lewis and Clark Community College in Illinois. 

