Coosa High School's Kenon Dixon has put pen to paper, officially signing with Lewis and Clark Community College in Illinois.
Kenon Dixon inks basketball scholarship with Lewis and Clark Community College
A state House committee is expected to review what happened in Georgia’s June 9 primary election with an eye to addressing the problems it can.
Legislation aimed at shielding businesses and medical providers from lawsuits brought by persons who contract coronavirus has cleared a key hurdle in the Georgia Senate.
Georgia’s Ninth District U.S. Congressman Doug Collins listened to concerns of Rome-area residents Monday during a campaign stop at Doug’s Deli Downtown.
The Senate Health and Human Services Committee started its hearing at 2 p.m. Sunday on HB 888, aimed at taking the consumer out of the middle of surprise billing disputes between their medical provider and their insurer.
Looking at the results in the sheriff’s race from this past Tuesday’s primary a couple of things jump out: Dave Roberson dominated many larger county precincts and Tom Caldwell overall did better in the city precincts.
Crunch time has come for state agencies in Georgia wondering how much money they will have in the bank come July 1, as lawmakers return Monday for a reboot of the 2020 legislative session in Atlanta.
The long race to succeed Floyd County Sheriff Tim Burkhalter will continue for another two months.
Democratic state lawmakers in Georgia unveiled a broad package of criminal justice reform measures Thursday aimed at ending the state’s stand-your-ground law, punishing police officers for racial profiling and creating a group able to discipline district attorneys for abuses of power.
Floyd County Clerk of Superior Court Barbara Penson will move on to the general election in November after surviving what she referred to as a “brutal” Republican primary with Joe Costolnick.
ATLANTA — Investigative journalist Jon Ossoff has won Georgia’s U.S. Senate Democratic primary, piling up enough votes to avoid an August runoff.
- Gov. Kemp to scale back budget cuts
- Back the Blue rally planned for Monday to cap off weekend of public demonstrations
- Twitter video from 2016 causes confusion online
- Meeting on Forrest statue brings crowd to city auditorium
- "They repaid us by getting loose in the car on the way to the bee yard"
- Meeting your destiny: Foster parents needed in Floyd County region
- City school board tables return plan
- Woman charged with possession of meth
- Rome man arrested with meth, marijuana grinder
- Sheriff's race: Roberson owns most county precincts while Caldwell holds his own in the city