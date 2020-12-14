John Andrew Cash has officially signed his papers for the next four years and will be continuing his baseball journey across the state line.
Cash signed a baseball scholarship with NCAA Division-I's Samford Bulldogs in a signing ceremony last month at Calhoun High School.
With his senior season still to play, Cash has an impressive resume.
Cash has started all three years with Chip Henderson's Yellow Jackets.
As a freshman, Cash batted .320 with a home run. He kicked it up a notch sophomore year, smacking .362 with seven home runs, including two grand slams, and 34 RBIs.
That earned Cash a spot on the first team All-Region and All-Area squads, as well as earning second team All-State honors by the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Dugout Club.
His junior season saw him hit .320 with two home runs prior to the season shutdown due to COVID-19. The Jackets would finish the shortened 2020 season at 9-0.
Cash has high rankings across the state and country to his name, being tabbed as one of the top 500 high school players by Perfect Game USA and holds the No. 6 in state of Georgia as a first baseman.
Samford University is located in Birmingham, Alabama.
The Samford Bulldogs compete in NCAA Division I's Southern Conference. The Bulldogs were 13-2 overall in 2020, before their season was cut short due to COVID-19.