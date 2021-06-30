Jenny Bae has won the 92nd Georgia Women's Amateur Championship.
The rising senior from the University of Georgia claimed the Eleanor M. Keeler Memorial Trophy with a final of 11-under par Wednesday at Coosa Country Club in Rome.
Bae, hailing from Lawrenceville, recorded five birdies (two, nine, 11, 13, 15) and a score of 70 in round three to secure the five-stroke victory. She stretched her lead to as much as 13-under par, but bogeyed the final two holes of the course to wrap up her tournament play.
Bae's best day came Tuesday, when she shot 66 on the par-72 course, vaulting her into the lead at 9-under from 3-under par at Monday's conclusion.
Tess Davenport out of Buford finished second at 6-under par with four birdies. Davenport completed the day even after starting the final day of competition at 6-under.
Peachtree City's Ivy Shepard and Thomasville's Katherine Cook both finished tied for third overall at 4-under par.
Megan Sabol of Martinez finished fifth at 3-under and Thienna Huynh of Lilburn takes home sixth at 2-under.
Sara Im (Duluth), the 2020 champion, and Reagan Southerland (Atlanta) tied for seventh at 1-under par.
Sixty-eight women completed the three-day amateur championship.