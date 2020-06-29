Rome High School rising senior Hogan Ingram shined on the golf course last week, staging a comeback in the final round to win the 2020 GSGA Junior Championship by one stroke in Savannah.
"Just to compete with the best junior golfers in Georgia is great, but to come out on top is the best," Ingram said. "It just shows all these great players in Georgia. The quality of play is some of the best in the country, so to come out on top means a lot in this event."
Ingram came back down seven strokes in the final round to take the championship by just one stroke. He completed the three-day championship tournament with scores of 73-70-71. The GSGA Junior Championship featured 120 golfers from across the state of Georgia.
"I tried to put the pressure on early and it worked out," Ingram said. "I just tried to play smart and aggressive when I could. I was able to make some putts."
Ingram is the first Rome High School student to capture the GSGA Junior Championship since Justin Kim won the 50th edition four years ago in Augusta.
With Ingram set to begin his senior year at Rome High, he said he's looking forward to his final year competing with Wolves' golf team.
"As a team, we're hoping to make state," Ingram said. "(Personally) area and state would be my main goals this season."