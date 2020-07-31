From Savannah to Chattanooga, Rome High School rising senior Hogan Ingram has built a summer centered around some incredible golf.
On Wednesday, the 17-year-old took home a one-stroke victory in the 2020 Chattanooga Choo Choo Invitational at Council Fire Golf Club in Tennessee, becoming the youngest winner in event history.
"When you see a young man walk off a birdie as I call it on a 503 yard par 4, that's a statement," tournament director Chris Schmidt said to Chattanooga's News Channel 9. "And that's a statement that'll go through his whole life."
Ingram recorded scores of 69 and 69 in the first two rounds, but completed the final round Wednesday with six birdies, including the final hole, and a score of 65, 10-under par for the event. It was one stroke better than the University of Tennessee-Knoxville's Chip Thomas (-9).
"It's awesome just to be able to compete with all the great college players here is unreal and to be able to come out on top is even better," Ingram told Channel 9.
Ingram claimed the top spot in the 2020 GSGA Junior Championship in coastal Georgia, five weeks to the day of his Chattanooga triumph.
As Ingram prepares for his senior year at Rome High School, he intends to compete with the Rome Wolves golf team one final time.
“As a team, we’re hoping to make state,” Ingram said back in June. “(Personally) area and state would be my main goals this (coming) season.”