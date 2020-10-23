ROME — The Model Blue Devils used a dominant defensive effort to roll to a 27-0 win on Homecoming night over the visiting Dade County Wolverines in Region 7-AA action on Friday.
After exchanging punts, Model (4-2, 2-0) went on a 75-yard scoring march in 11 plays, capitalizing when quarterback Sam Silver threw a perfect touchdown strike from 37 yards out to wide receiver Richmond Sims. The PAT by Jonathan Ogle made it 7-0.
With just under three minutes to go before halftime, Model’s Joey Samples pounced on a Dade County fumble at the Wolverines’ 34 yard line. Three plays later, running back Joseph Wallace sprinted up the middle on fourth-and-one for a 25-yard touchdown run to make it 13-0 at the break.
The Wolverines (1-5, 0-2) never could capitalize on any offensive drives, despite averaging 30 points a game this season. Their best drive ended inside the Model 10 yard line in the fourth quarter, when Model’s Sims picked off a pass at the goal line and returned in 64 yards. Three plays later, Wallace ran it in from 9 yards out, and Ogle’s PAT made it 20-0.
The Blue Devils’ defense closed out the scoring on the next series, when Samples picked up a Dade County fumble and rambled 30 yards into the end zone for a touchdown. The Ogle kick made the final 27-0 for the Blue Devils second shutout of 2020.
Model’s defense also got an interception by Brant Pace that shut out Dade County’s only other deep drive of the night.
In all, Model created four turnovers with two fumble recoveries by Samples, and two interceptions, one from Pace and the other courtesy of Sims.
The 4-2 start by Model is the team’s best start since 2016, when the Devils started 5-0. It was also Model’s ninth win in the last 11 games against Dade County.
The Blue Devils travel to Blue Ridge to take on Fannin County next Friday, Oct. 30. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.