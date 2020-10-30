BLUE RIDGE — Fannin County senior quarterback Luke Holloway threw five touchdown passes as the Fannin County Rebels remained perfect on the year with a big 42-7 win over Region 7-AA foe Model Friday in Blue Ridge.
Fannin County is now 6-0 overall and 3-0 in region play. This is the first year for the Rebels in Region 7-AA after spending the last eight years in Class AAA.
Model falls to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the region.
Fannin drove 45 yards on its opening drive to reach the Model 20, but a fake field goal was unsuccessful and Model took over.
However, six plays later, the Rebels blocked a Model punt and took over at the 25. On the next play, Rebels quarterback Luke Holloway threw a 25-yard touchdown strike to Cohutta Hyde, and the PAT made it 7-0.
Early in the second quarter, a short punt gave the Rebels the ball at the Model 41. Five plays later, Holloway hit tight end Jalen Ingram from 13 yards out for his second TD pass of the night. The kick made it 14-0.
A Model turnover on the ensuing drive gave Fannin the ball at the Model 47, and Holloway struck gold on the next play, throwing a 47-yard scoring strike to Hyde, and it was quickly 21-0.
Holloway and Hyde hooked up again right before the half, this time from 49 yards out, to bring the score to 28-0 at the half.
In the second half, Holloway ran for a 23-yard touchdown and threw a 30-yard TD pass to Ingram.
Model’s lone score came on an 18-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Silver to Cade Espy.
The loss sends Model into a tie for second place in Region 7-AA with the Pepperell Dragons.
Those two teams will battle it out in a critical, playoff-implications region contest next Friday, Nov. 6, at Woddard-Tuggle Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.