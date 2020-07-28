The Hawks have found their new nest.
Shorter football will begin playing its home games at Darlington School's Chris Hunter Stadium as part of a partnership between the two institutions, Shorter University's athletic department announced Monday.
In addition to football, the Hawks will also utilize Darlington's facilities for their Track and Field program.
“When we began talking with Darlington’s Head Football Coach Tommy Atha and Athletic Director Eddie Guth, it just felt like home,” Shorter University Athletic Director Richard Hendricks said in a statement. “Darlington has a beautiful setting with updated facilities and advanced media capabilities that are going to allow us to upgrade our game-day experience.”
“We are very excited with our partnership with Shorter," Guth said in a statement. "Any time we can embrace a part of the Rome community and expose this experience to the Darlington community, we are pleased. Shorter has been great to work with throughout this process, and I look forward to this partnership for many years ahead.”
The Hawks played their home games at Barron Stadium, but the move to Darlington's Chris Hunter Stadium will allow for increased gameday parking.
The statement added the agreement between Shorter and Darlington is a critical first step in the quest for a long-term partnership.
“We love what Darlington stands for; their values align well with ours as both institutions work every day to invest in supporting the students,” Hendricks said. “We look forward to forming a long-term partnership that will benefit Shorter students and Darlington students as well.”