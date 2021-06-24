The Rome Braves are back in the win column after a 4-3 victory over the Aberdeen Ironbirds Thursday in Maryland.
Michael Harris II recorded what turned out to be the game-winning hit, connecting on a 1-1 pitch for his fourth home run of the year in the top of the third inning. He and Riley Delgado scored to make it 4-0 Braves.
In all, Harris notched three RBIs on the day. His first RBI came in the top of the opening frame, as a sacrifice fly to right field which would score Kevin Josephina.
Beau Philip would double the lead in the top half of the next inning with an RBI double to left field.
Aberdeen’s offense found the scoreboard in the bottom of the third as Adam Hall smashed a solo home run and J.D. Mundy hit a two-run blast, but Rome’s pitching staff would clamp down from there on out.
In relief of starting pitcher Jared Shuster, Coleman Huntley (4-1) earned his fourth win of 2021, tossing three innings allowing just one hit while striking out five batters.
Rome’s Gabriel Noguera earned his first save of the year, delivering two innings with two walks and a punchout.
Offensively, Rome registered six hits to Aberdeen’s four. Josephina went 2-for-4.
Rome and Aberdeen continue their series through Sunday. The Braves will then travel north on I-95 to Wilmington for a six-game series with the Blue Rocks.