The college athletics whirlwind continues.
Just one day after the NCAA's Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences postpone fall sports competition, the Gulf South Conference (GSC) announced Wednesday their own postponement of athletic competition in basketball, football, soccer and volleyball until at least 2021.
In a statement carried on the GSC's website, the four sports specifically mentioned are "identified as high contact risk sports by the NCAA and are subject to significant testing requirements for all student-athletes and "inner bubble" personnel."
The conference's statement also mentions three factors that weighed in the decision.
1. Health and safety of student-athletes and campus communities.
2. Mandated participation protocols from the NCAA Board of Governors
3. NCAA Division II Fall Championships cancelled
Cross country and golf will be allowed to compete during the fall with the possibility of the GSC Cross Country Championship date being moved to accommodate the changing calendar. Cross country and golf were designated n the statement as "Low contact risk and medium contact risk."
Continued practices, strength and conditioning workouts and team meetings remain subject to NCAA rules and health and safety requirements.
According to the statement, the GSC will evaluate possible spring competition for football, soccer and volleyball. However, how that would look and what possible schedules could look like remains to be determined.
Specifically on basketball, the conference's statement read work is ongoing over the next several weeks to craft a calendar outline for the sport's schedule and tournament.
There were no changes to spring sports announced.
Shorter football was scheduled to open its modified, seven-game schedule on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Delta State.