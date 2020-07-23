The Gulf South Conference announced Thursday it will delay the start of intercollegiate fall competition to either the last week of September or the first week of October.
In a statement, the GSC said the board of directors approved the delay on Tuesday afternoon and provided a period of time for institutions to inform their student-athletes.
“We did an emergency Zoom meeting (Tuesday night),” Shorter head football coach Zach Morrison said in a phone interview. “We’re pushing everything back. (We have) 86 on campus right now.”
Morrison said there is still full intention to play football this fall.
“For us to say we’re playing football, it’s a blessing,” Morrison said. “We want to play football.”
The GSC statement continued “administrators from across the league will jointly work on a schedule that fits the time line for competition in an effort to provide a meaningful fall competition season for conference members. To accommodate this new schedule, soccer, volleyball, and football will exclusively play against conference opponents.”
A corresponding delay to the beginning of official practices will be instituted.
Morrison said fall camp was to start Aug. 7 and first practice was scheduled for Aug. 10; however, Shorter’s first practice is now slated for Monday, Aug. 24.
“They’re just thankful we have a season,” Morrison said. “They’re still excited. If they have to wait another three weeks to get a season in, they’re good.”
“New schedules and additional details on implementation of the delayed fall season will be distributed by the conference as they are approved by the membership,” the GSC statement concluded. “The conference will continue to monitor the situation and will be prepared to make any further changes prior to the start of practice for the adjusted championship segment.”