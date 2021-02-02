In just its second year of existence, the Guerrilla Wrestling Academy claimed its first-ever championship trophy at the Elementary/Middle School State Duals this past weekend.
In the finale, Guerrilla Wrestling topped Level Up Wrestling Center (Marietta) by the score of 54-24.
“We wrestled the 10 best training centers in the state of Georgia,” coach Chris Butler said in a phone interview. “The overall feeling (of winning) I think is validation ... for the amount of time and hard work these kids have put in to the practice room, from the conditioning and traveling to tournaments. This kind of validated everything that they were doing and really kind of provided some respect that everybody now knows that we’re out here.”
The event itself was a Team Georgia USA Wrestling event, bringing together traditional elementary, middle-school and training center teams from across the state.
The Guerrilla Wrestling team is made up of kids from Cass, Cartersville, Chattooga, Gordon Lee, Pepperell, Rockmart and Trion Middle Schools. Athletes can join the club for a fee of $60 per month, which includes training and travel expenses.
Over the winter break, the Guerrilla Wrestling Academy earned second place at the Deep South Duals in Birmingham, Alabama. That event featured teams from across the region.
Butler said now the attention turns to individuals, which will be held Feb. 27-28 at LakePoint Sports Complex in Emerson.