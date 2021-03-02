The Guerilla Wrestling Academy has added another trophy to its growing collection.
The academy’s 14U team claimed the state’s traditional wrestling championship title last Saturday in the Team Georgia Kids State Tournament at LakePoint Sports Complex in Emerson.
Randall Duck, Keriug Roe and Maddox Russell earned individual state champion titles in the 115-pound, 150-pound and 75-pound weight class, respectively.
Caden Alford, Noah Brown, Jamison KimBrough, Lane Martin, Talan Nix, AJ Piatt and Cooper Saine all took home state runners up in their respective weight classes.
Landon Herick, Luke Roberts and Tanner Troup achieved third-place finishes. Carson Alexander, Curt Hambright and Jett Johnson earned fourth places.
Landon Brown brought home fifth in the 105-pound weight class, while Bryson Earwood and Clayton Loughridge claimed sixth-place finishes.