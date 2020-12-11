GoGo Running has announced its 2020 All-Area Cross Country team. Local talent abounds in the Seven Hills area as many athletes from surrounding schools featured on the GoGo list.
Highlighting the list were local runners Shelby Green and Patrick Motes. Green is a sophomore at Armuchee High School and was named the Female Runner of the Year while Motes, a senior at Rome High School, was named the Male Runner of the Year.
Green claimed first place and the gold medal in the Class A-Public Girls 5K Race with a time of 20:01.41 while teammate Marissa Kimple took second in state.
Motes earned a runner-up finish in the Class AAAAAA Boys 5K Race with a time of 16:40.99.
Scott Pierce was selected as All-Area Girls Coach of the Year for his work at Armuchee High School, guiding the Lady Indians to a state championship in the Class A Girls Meet. Pierce also coaches the boys' team, which placed second as a team at the Class A Boys 5K Race last month in Carrollton.
Darlington School's Brant Evans was picked as the All-Area Boys Coach of the Year. The Tigers finished ninth as a team in the Class A-Private Boys 5K Race.
Here is the list of local cross country student athletes.
The All-Area Girls First Team consisted of Shelby Green and Marissa Kimple of Armuchee Sophia Cook of Coosa, and Lucia Loarca and Kaitlyn Stahl of Rome.
Honorable mentions for the girls' team included: Chloe Purdy of Armuchee, Kate Scott of Darlington, Jessie Schroeder of Model, Trista Landgren and Eisley Pope of Rockmart, Emma Lindenmayer and Ashley Morales of Rome, and Andrea Creel, Gabriela Creel and Tiffany Creel of Unity Christian School.
For the All-Area Boys Team, led by Male Runner of the Year in Rome's Patrick Motes, the first team also consisted of Armuchee's Trace Harris, and Pepperell's Tom Vincent and Christian Weatherby.
Honorable mentions Armuchee's Jack Rush and Danny Trejo, Cedartown's Leo Segura, Coosa's Braden Pelfrey, Darlington's Grant Cross and Ryan Glass, Rome's Jonah Campbell and John Glick and Trion's Dawson Brown.
The All-Area Boys Middle School Runner of the Year was Max Couch from Model Middle School.
Runners named to the GoGo All-Area Team can pick up their certificate at GoGo at the Shoe Box, located at 1018 Martha Berry Hwy., in Rome from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.