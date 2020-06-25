The Georgia High School Association announced a 30-second shot clock will be implemented over the course of three years in varsity basketball. The GHSA passed the resolution 53-10 during a meeting Tuesday in Thomaston.
During the 2020-21 season, the shot clock will only be used in holiday tournaments and showcase games.
During 2021-22, in addition to holiday tournaments and showcase contests, the shot clock will debut in region games as decided by each individual region.
Starting in 2022-23, all varsity games will have a shot clock, including the state playoffs.