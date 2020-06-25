The Georgia High School Association announced a 30-second shot clock will be implemented over the course of three years in varsity basketball. The GHSA passed the resolution 53-10 during a meeting Tuesday in Thomaston.
During the 2020-21 season, the shot clock will only be used in holiday tournaments and showcase games.
During 2021-22, in addition to holiday tournaments and showcase contests, the shot clock will debut in region games as decided by each individual region.
Starting in 2022-23, all varsity games will have a shot clock, including the state playoffs.
LOCAL REACTION
Armuchee Girls Basketball head coach Michelle Arp
"I'm excited about getting the shot clock," Arp said in a phone interview. "Not only does it change the offense, but it rewards good defense. It allows for a faster-paced game which I think is the direction that a lot of games have been going anyway. At the end of a game, it could provide more possessions for each team instead of allowing a stall game."
Arp said she expects the addition of the shot clock to be an adjustment for all teams.
"I think that the players are going to enjoy the shot clock," Arp said. "I think the timing is a good opportunity to prepare our players in the state of Georgia."
Arp said Armuchee's redesigned gymnasium has a shot clock in place, so the basketball teams will be able to practice with one early on.
"We'll be able to prepare for this process," Arp said. "It's exciting our state took this jump."
Model Boys Basketball head coach Jacob Travis
"I am ecstatic about it, overall," Travis said in a phone interview. "I think it's going to help our game. I think the shot clock is going to give us the opportunity to reward our defense."
Travis played played college basketball at Reinhardt University and said he got to experience both a fast-paced and slow-downed version of the game.
"I think that schools that want to play a deliberate speed, that want to slow the game down, will still be able to do that with the shot clock," Travis said. "Asa matter of fact, I think it teaches some schools to do that better. It's really going to benefit the end of a ballgame when there's three minutes left and it's a one-point game. The coach has to make a decision now, do I hold it up one? Well, no. Maybe you hold it for 30 seconds and it's going to be a teaching point I think is going to be good for basketball."
Travis said while he's excited the shot clock is coming, he said the implementation over a three-year period allows athletes, coaches and officials to adjust to the new rules.
"It's hard enough to find for a lot of schools the money to pay different personnel working ballgames already, much less add one more person to those varsity games," Travis said. "I think it's a good balanced approach to change that's going to happen, and probably needs to happen and is inevitable. I think the positives are going to outweigh the negatives. I think it's going to be as much fun, it not more fun to play, a game that's already a ton of fun."