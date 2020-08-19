In light of COVID-19's impact on the return to sports, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) elected to move the end of the varsity softball regular season to Friday, Oct. 16.
GHSA Softball Coordinator Ernie Yarbrough said in a statement the modifications were made in order for regions to complete their entire region schedules while ensuring full playoff rounds.
As of now, the first round of the state softball playoffs for 4A-6A and A-Public would take place Oct. 19-20, and for 2A, 3A, 7A and A-Private Oct. 20-21.
The second round of the tournament would be Oct. 22-23 for 4A-6A and A-Public, and Oct. 23-24 for 2A, 3A, 7A, A-Private.
The quarterfinal round for all classification levels would be Oct. 27-28. The Final Four would be Oct. 30-31, but there would be no opening ceremony and the earliest time for a game on Oct. 30 is 1 p.m. and Oct. 31 slated for 2 p.m.