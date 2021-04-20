The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) announced Tuesday the top side of the spring sports brackets will host when two schools of equal seeding meet in the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs.
This coin flip affects all spring sports for the quarterfinals.
GHSA Executive director Robin Hines conducted the coin toss from the GHSA head office in Thomaston.
Another coin flip will take place at a later date to determine which side of the bracket will host the semifinal round when two schools of the same seeding meet.