Preseason scrimmages for varsity football are off as the Georgia High School Association's (GHSA) executive director Robert Hines announced the change following a Wednesday meeting with his Sports Medicine Advisory Council.
"I think it was a good compromise," Pepperell Dragons head coach Rick Hurst said in a phone interview. "I think we were in danger of possibly moving the season back even further, which I was concerned about that if we keep moving it back, we won't get it."
In a statement posted to the GHSA's website on Thursday, Hines decided to eliminate preseason scrimmage games, but added team practices should continue as normal in a "controlled environment."
Hines stood firm on the beginning of the 2020 football regular season, as a July 20 GHSA Board of Trustees vote pushed the start date back two weeks from Friday, Aug. 21, to Friday, Sept. 4.
Hurst traveled down to Thomaston for the July 20th meeting and said he was shocked when the GHSA did not end up cancelling the scrimmage dates then.
"When they moved the date back to September, I thought they would do away with the scrimmages," Hurst said. "I think it's good. It gives us some extra time, which I think everybody could use."
With the regular season slated to kick off the first week of September, football teams could schedule up to two scrimmage games on either Aug. 21 and/or Aug. 28.
Pepperell was scheduled to face the North Murray Mountaineers in Lindale on Aug. 21, then travel to Cass High School on Aug. 28. Instead, the Dragons will first take the field on Friday, Sept. 4, against the Haralson County Rebels.
"It's unfortunate we don't get to go against anyone else (until Sept. 4) because that's really how you evaluate," Hurst said. "We've got to do a really good job of keeping our kids motivated and enthused, but at the same time, getting ready to open up the season on Sept. 4 without a scrimmage."
The GHSA also said all squads should continue to practice with the association's guidance.
The news from the GHSA comes as some Georgia schools have already opened their doors to pupils to begin the 2020-21 academic year.