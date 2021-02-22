The Georgia High School Association’s 2021 State Basketball Tournament has arrived. Six local teams will compete in their respective classifications for the ultimate grand prize: a state championship.
The road to Macon begins as we take a look at Floyd County’s teams ready to battle.
Armuchee Lady Indians vs. ACE Charter Lady Gryphons
The Armuchee Lady Indians, winners of Region 6-A Public, will face Region 7-A’s No. 4 seed Academy for Classical Education Lady Gryphons.
Often shortened to ACE Charter, the Lady Gryphons journey to Armuchee with a record of 10-8 overall. Their last game was a 39-32 victory over Crawford County.
The Lady Indians, meanwhile, are riding on a high note after ousting Trion 57-56 in overtime at the Region 6-A Public girls championship game last Wednesday.
Armuchee brought home the region title for the first time since 2004 and begins its state playoff journey at 17-6. This will be the Lady Indians’ first state playoff appearance in four years.
Darlington Lady Tigers vs. Fellowship Christian Lady Paladins
The Darlington Lady Tigers begin their state playoff journey as the No. 3 from Region 7-A Private. Thus, the Lady Tigers start on the road. First up: Fellowship Christian Lady Paladins.
The Lady Tigers have had a two-week layoff, following the conclusion of the regular season in Feb. 9, a 41-25 win over Walker. Darlington’s current record is 7-7, including 4-4 in region play.
The Lady Paladins have more games under their belts as of late, competing in the Region 6-A Private tournament which featured a 52-33 win over Mt. Pisgah Christian last Wednesday and a 69-23 loss to St. Francis last Friday.
Darlington did not compete in a region tournament.
The Lady Tigers and Lady Paladins tip off at 6 p.m. at Fellowship Christian School in Roswell.
Rome Lady Wolves vs. Dacula Lady Falcons
The Rome Lady Wolves return to the state playoffs, this time in Class AAAAAA. Runner up to Region 5-AAAAAA, the Lady Wolves will begin tournament play on home court as they welcome the Dacula Lady Falcons to Rome High School.
Rome is 21-7 overall, coming off a 64-49 loss to Carrollton last Saturday. This will be Rome’s fourth consecutive appearance in the state tournament.
Dacula earned its spot in the state tournament after a 66-51 victory over Lanier in the fourth-place game of the Region 8-AAAAAA tournament. During that region tournament, Dacula opened with a 59-39 win over Winder-Barrow, then lost to Buford 68-29.
The Lady Wolves and Lady Falcons tip off at 6:30 p.m. at Rome High School. Rome is 10-2 at home in 2020-21.
Coosa Eagles vs. Lovett Lions
The Coosa Eagles, as the No. 3 seed from Region 7-AA, begin their playoff journey on the road. They will meet the Lovett Lions of Region 6-AA at the Lovett School in Atlanta on Tuesday.
The Eagles (15-11) earned the third seed after defeating Dade County 58-54 in the Region 7-AA tournament consolation game.
The Lions (17-7) are coming off a 60-57 loss to Pace Academy in the Region 6-AA championship game.
The Eagles and Lions tip off at 6:30 p.m.
Darlington Tigers vs. King’s Ridge Tigers
The Darlington Tigers begin their state playoff run at Van Es Arena. However, their first-round matchup presents a challenging opponent in the King’s Ridge Christian Tigers.
Darlington (14-8) and King’s Ridge (20-5) met in regular-season play earlier this month, resulting in a 60-56 King’s Ridge victory at Van Es.
King’s Ridge defeated Lakeview Academy 63-61 in overtime last Saturday to lock up the No. 3 seed. Darlington did not compete in a region tournament and has been off since a Feb. 13, when Darlington fell at Walker 55-51.
Darlington and King’s Ridge top off at Van Es Arena at 7 p.m.
Model Blue Devils vs. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
The Model Blue Devils begin their state playoff campaign as region champions, recently removed from their 55-54 triumph over Chattooga to capture the Region 7-AA championship for the first time since 2016.
They welcome the KIPP Atlanta Collegiate Warriors to Shannon for a first-round playoff bout on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
The Blue Devils (21-5) carry a three-game win streak over from the 2020-21 regular season. Model knocked off Dade County and Chattooga at the Region 7-AA basketball tournament.
KIPP Atlanta, Region 6-AA’s No. 4 seed, brings a 10-13 record to Model High School. The Warriors are on a two-game losing streak after falling to both Lovett and Columbia.