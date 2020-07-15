Football helmets can return to practice beginning July 20 according to a statement from the Georgia High School Association on Wednesday.
After a meeting between the GHSA and the Sports Medicine Advisory Council (SMAC), the GHSA voted to grant the use of football helmets starting Monday, July 20, with the stipulation schools are required to clean and sanitize helmets before and after each workout.
The GHSA also announced it and the SMAC have commenced discussions regarding the start of the acclimatization period (beginning July 27), the first date of full practice (Aug. 1) and the first contest date, which differs from sport to sport.