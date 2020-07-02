The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) announced incoming changes to the Coronavirus Guidance Plan as varsity sports ventures further down its path of return. The new regulations take effect Monday, July 6.
The GHSA stated in a release all previous restrictions remain in place, but beginning on Monday, the following will be permitted: inter-squad competitions such as 7-on-7s, but any competition between different schools is forbidden. Groups of up to 50 will now be allowed to regroup if it is deemed safe to do so.
Cheerleading, softball and volleyball tryouts can begin starting Monday.
Masks and face coverings are recommended and each student should possess their own water bottle. Personal water bottles can be refilled during a workout, but water fountains or water cows will not be permitted.
For football, helmets, shoulder pads, girdles, knee or thigh pads cannot be worn at any time.
All stipulations set out by the GHSA are subject to change.