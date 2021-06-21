Jun. 17—If another 207 of the 7,086 people who voted in Tuesday's special election had cast a ballot for Devan Seabaugh, the Metro Atlanta Ambulance executive would have punched his ticket to the Gold Dome as House District 34's next state representative. But in lieu of an outright victory in the special election to replace Bert Reeves, Seabaugh will now square off against Democrat Priscilla ...