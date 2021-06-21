The 2021 Georgia high school senior all stars defeated their Tennessee counterparts 5-1 Sunday at CHI Memorial Stadium in Chattanooga.
Rome High School’s Mae Pierce recorded a hat trick in the four-goal victory. She would be named the game’s MVP for her efforts.
Pierce set the Rome record for most career goal scored earlier this year.
Model’s Lauren Akemon also got in on the offensive action, recording two assists.
Dalton High School’s Jayleen Martinez notched one goal and two assists, Westminster’s Megan Propp tallied once and Heritage (Catoosa)’s Allison Craft had one assist.
Six players from Georgia were selected to the All-Star Super 11: Lauren Akemon at center midfield, Emma McGahan at center back (Westminster), Megan Propp at right back, Janet Hartman at center back (Rome), Jayleen Martinez at forward and Mae Pierce at forward.