COVID-19 vaccines are coming to a high school football stadium near you.
In a partnership with Floyd Medical Center, free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the football home openers of Darlington, Rome City and Floyd County Schools’ varsity teams.
Darlington School will be offering vaccinations at the Tigers’ home opener on Friday, Aug. 27, from 6-8 p.m. at Chris Hunter Stadium. The Tigers open their 2021 season against the Lakeview Academy Lions.
Rome City Schools will be offering vaccines at Rome High School games at Barron Stadium on Sept. 3 and 10.
FMC will have vaccination stations on Aug. 27 at Armuchee High School and on Sept. 3 at Coosa High School.
Since the Pfizer vaccine is given in two-dose regimens, FMC will then set up a date and location for the second shot.
On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) fully approved Pfizer BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for individuals age 16 and older. It is also available under emergency use authorization (EUA) for individuals age 12-15.