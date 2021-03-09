Rome Area Volleyball (RAV) took four of its teams to the Cobb Atlanta Juniors March Madness Tournament last weekend in Atlanta.
The RAV 11s had the opportunity to experience their first tournament while getting exposure to a high-level volleyball competition.
"They had fun and some success and are looking forward to the next tournament as they learn more about the game," RAV's Noel Carper said in an emailed statement.
The RAV 13s placed second in the silver division, while the 14s earned runner up in the gold division, not losing a single match until the championship, which would result in a three-set loss.