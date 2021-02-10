Four swimmers from Three Rivers Swim Club, Rome, GA have proven that they belong among the top competitors in the state by earning qualifying times for the upcoming state championship meet.
Kadey Clonts, 13, Westlynn Epps, 12, Luke Gulledge, 13, and Jake Medley, 12, will be competing against some of the top swimmers in the state in the upcoming 2021 14 & Under Age Group State Championship at Cumming Aquatic Center Feb. 19-21.
Clonts will be competing in her first ever USA Swimming State Championship meet. Clonts has been swimming with TRSC since 2016 and is also a member of the Rome Middle School swim team. She will be competing in the 50, 100, and 500-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke.
Epps and Gulledge will be competing in their second USA Swimming state championship meet. Epps has been swimming with TRSC since October 2017 and is also a member of the Rome Middle School swim team. She will be competing in the 100, 200, and 500-yard freestyle, the 50-yard backstroke, and the 100-yard individual medley.
Gulledge has been swimming with TRSC since September 2018 and will be competing in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle, the 100-yard breaststroke, the 100 and 200-yard individual medley, and the 100-yard butterfly.
Medley has been swimming since 2016 and will be competing in his sixth USA Swimming state championship meet. He is also a member of the Rome Middle School swim team. Medley qualified for twelve individual events but will only be competing in nine events, which is the maximum allowed. Medley will be competing in the 50, 100, and 200-yard freestyle, the 50 and 100-yard butterfly, the 100-yard individual medley, the 100-yard breaststroke, and the 50 and 100-yard backstroke. He also earned qualifying times in the 200-yard individual medley, the 500-yard freestyle, and the 50-yard breaststroke.