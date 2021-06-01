The Berry Vikings baseball team got some well-earned recognition as D3baseball.com announced their NCAA Division III All-Region lists for baseball.
Tyler Calvert, Mason Carnes, Zack Walch and Spence Johns all earned places on the teams. Calvert, Carnes and Walch each received first-team distinction. Johns got a second-team spot.
Calvert, a senior from Braselton, claimed his first All-Region honor after an impressive final season. The first baseman was named the SAA Player of the Year and SAA Player of the Week four times, led the team in batting average with .438, in OPS with 1.266, in runs with 54, in triples with four, in home runs with 11, in stolen bases with 19, RBI with 62 and in slugging percentage with .778. He finished first in the SAA in multiple categories as well — batting average, slugging percentage, runs scores, RBI, home runs, stolen bases and sacrifice flies.
Carnes, a sophomore from McDonough, earned his first honor after appearing in 15 games for the Vikings, posting a 2.63 ERA that led the team. With an overall 2-0 record, he posted nine saves in 24 innings pitched, only giving up seven runs on the year with 17 strikeouts. He finished first overall in the SAA in saves.
Walch, a senior from Norcross, earned his second All-Region recognition after the center fielder posted a .433 batting average with 53 runs and 16 RBI. He led the Vikings in hits with 65 and finished second in doubles with 10. He finished first in the conference in hits and in at-bats, third in doubles, second in batting average and top-ten in slugging percentage with .503.
Johns, a senior from Dacula, claimed his third All-Region honor after connecting with 45 hits, 31 runs and 35 RBI. Posting a .402 batting average, he led the team in doubles with 12. In the conference, he finished third in batting average, fifth in slugging percentage with .560, top-ten in on base percentage with .488, top-ten in runs scored, third in RBI and second in doubles.
The Vikings went 32-9 overall in 2021, including 15-9 during Southern Athletic Association competition.