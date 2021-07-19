A former Pepperell Dragon will soon become one of the newest members in the University of Georgia’s prestigious Circle of Honor.
Randy Johnson, a standout star at Pepperell, was one of four former Georgia Bulldogs to be added to the Circle of Honor’s Class of 2021.
From the University of Georgia’s athletic website:
As a three-year starter on the offensive line, Johnson earned consensus All-America honors for the Bulldogs in 1975. That year, he was also voted the SEC’s Most Valuable Player among linemen by the Birmingham Quarterback Club; winner of the Jacobs Blocking Award, given each year to the league’s top blocker; and was named the Southeast Area Lineman of the Year by the Atlanta Touchdown Club.
The Rome, Ga., native played fullback and middle guard for Pepperell High School before coming to UGA in 1971. At Georgia, he quickly established himself as an outstanding blocker, as well as a leader among teammates.
‘’Of all the players I’ve had the privilege of coaching, no one was more of a naturally-gifted blocker than Randy Johnson,” said his coach, Vince Dooley. “He naturally had all of the basic fundamentals to be a great blocker and All-American.’’
Johnson won first-team All-SEC honors in both 1974 and 1975. As a senior he was elected offensive captain of a team that went 9-3 and earned a berth in the 1976 Cotton Bowl. The ‘74 Bulldogs racked up 3,267 rushing yards, then the second-highest single-season output in UGA history.
Johnson earned his B.S. degree in Health and Physical Education from UGA in 1984.
The Circle of Honor is designed to pay tribute to extraordinary student-athletes and coaches who by their performance and conduct have brought honor to the university and themselves, and who by their actions have contributed to the tradition of the Georgia Bulldogs. The criteria for selection also stipulate that each recipient has earned his or her academic degree.
Johnson, along with longtime women’s basketball coach Andy Landers, NCAA swimming champion Robert Margalis and softball All-American Kim Wendland will be inducted formally during the Circle of Honor Gala on Friday, February 11, 2022 in the West End Zone complex of Sanford Stadium.
The four will also be recognized at the Georgia-Arkansas football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Sanford Stadium.