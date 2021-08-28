The Pepperell Dragons found themselves shut out in the second half and dropped to 0-2, falling 26-10 at Heard County.
Junior running back DJ Rogers accounted for Pepperell’s lone touchdown when he snagged a 54-yard pass from quarterback Matthew Waddell in the second quarter to put Pepperell back in front 10-7. Rogers would record 33 yards rushing on 11 carries.
Steven Villatoro opened the scoring with a field goal to give the Dragons a 3-0 lead early in the second quarter, but Pepperell struggled offensively in the second half, totaling just 53 yards of offense.
Pepperell is back on the road next week against the Bremen Blue Devils. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
The Coosa Eagles fell to Trion 42-13 to kick off their 2021 season 0-1. The Eagles return to Coosa High School for their opener against the Armuchee Indians (1-0). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Unity Christian moved to 2-0 on the season after the Lions defeated Hearts Academy 48-0 Friday at Grizzard Park. Unity takes a 14-game win streak on the road for a contest at Horizon Christian Academy in Cumming next Friday at 7:30 p.m.