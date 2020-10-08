Welcome to Week Six. Another Friday night of action is here as four teams host within Floyd County. Rome travels to face emerging-rival Carrollton as Pepperell opens Region 7-AA play. Armuchee, Coosa and Darlington all host at their respective home fields.
The King’s Academy (1-2) at Armuchee (1-2), 7:30 p.m.
The Armuchee Indians are back at home for homecoming as The King’s Academy Knights make the journey from Woodstock. The Indians are looking to snap a two-game skid.
Armuchee senior Sylvester Bassey scored the lone touchdown in last week’s 21-7 loss at Southeast Whitfield County High School. Bassey figures to be in the mix for Armuchee’s offense, as he has shown both prowess both running the ball and catching out of the backfield.
The Knights, meanwhile, are coming off a 28-21 home loss to Terrell Academy last Friday.
This is the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
Lakeview Academy (2-1) at Coosa (2-1), 7:30 p.m.
The Coosa Eagles move out of the bye week and battle the Lakeview Academy Lions in the final non-region tilt. Coosa is in search of a new winning streak after falling to Pickens two weeks ago.
Before Pickens, Coosa’s offense had averaged 46 points per game.
Lakeview Academy has already faced a Rome-area team this year. The Lions lost at Darlington 32-7 on Sept. 11.
This is the first time these two football teams have met on the gridiron.
King’s Ridge Christian (2-0) at Darlington (3-1), 7:30 p.m.
The Darlington Tigers return home to battle King’s Ridge Christian. The Tigers went 1-1 on their road trip, knocking off AAAA power Heritage 20-7 last Friday.
King’s Ridge is 2-0 on the year after a 20-0 shutout of Heritage (Newnan).
“Offensively, they’re a Wing-T program. They’ve got three backs that can all run the ball effectively,” Tigers head coach Tommy Atha said. “They play fast. They’re sitting at 2-0 right now, so they’ve done really well so far. Defensively, they like to bring a lot of pressure and we’ve just got to be able to pick up their blitzes, we’ve got to be able to make sure we’re sound in our blocking scheme and make sure we don’t give up the big play on either side of the ball.”
Darlington senior Harrison Allen, who just announced his commitment to Cornell University on Thursday via Twitter, recorded 26 rushes for 127 yards and the lone touchdown versus the Generals. On defense, Allen also recorded three tackles.
Atha said the Tigers must commit effort to scoring touchdowns when they have the ball inside the red zone.
“It’s great to have the kicker we have in Brinson (Sumner), but we’d love to put seven points on the board and not three points” Atha said.
Atha said quarterback Patrick Shelley has made major strides in the purple and white following the graduation of Griffin Brewster.
“I think, mentally, his understanding of what we’re trying to do, we put a lot of decision making on him at the line of scrimmage and he’s handled that extremely well,” Atha said. “And then his ability to stand in the pocket and throw the football as well as get out on the perimeter and make plays with his legs.”
Darlington is a perfect 4-0 against King’s Ridge Christian all time, the most recent meeting a 27-7 victory in 2015.
Dade County (1-3) at Pepperell (1-3), 7:30 p.m.
The Pepperell Dragons are back in Lindale as they prepare to open Region 7-AA competition against the Dade County Wolverines. Pepperell is looking to rebound from a 34-21 road loss at Temple, in which the Dragons surrendered 20 unanswered.
“They throw it all over the yard,” Dragons head coach Rick Hurst said on Dade County. “It’s quite a bit different than what we’ve faced the first four weeks of the season. We’ve got our work cut out for us.”
From the Dragons’ perspective, Hurst said Pepperell must generate pass rush.
“We’ve got to keep a quarterback that’s pretty savvy and can get out of the pocket and throw on the run and we have to cover downfield,” Hurst said.
Pepperell is 12-2 all time against Dade County. The Dragons have won four in a row.
“My whole thing this week has been ‘composure over chaos,’” Hurst said. “I kind of stole that from (Georgia Bulldogs head coach) Kirby Smart this past weekend because we just didn’t handle the chaos (at Temple) very well. We have to overlook the obstacles that are in our way, just focus on us and continue to plug along and then everything else will take care of itself.”
Hurst said every game now has more meaning and might have one of the best 1-3 teams in Class AA in Georgia.
“We’ve played four really good football teams, and I did that out of the preparation of what we’re facing next,” Hurst said. “Every game is extra important each week. I told the guys (Thursday) morning, I want to be the chased instead of the chasee. I want to be chased instead of chasing. We want to earn that No. 1 seed.”
Rome (2-2) at Carrollton (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
The Rome Wolves hit the road and make their way south to face the Carrollton Trojans at Carrollton High School. This is a big-time matchup for the two schools, as Rome looks to avenge last year’s 24-20 loss.
Rome evened up its record after a 22-20 win over South Paulding to begin region play. Senior quarterback Caleb Ellard was 11-for-15 for 211 yards with one touchdown and a rushing score.
Senior running back EJ Burks led the way with 27 carries for 163 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, the Wolves held South Paulding to 269 offensive yards, including just 53 on the ground.
Mirroring the Rome defense, Carrollton held Dalton to 269 offensive yards in a 34-24 win over the Catamounts, though passing and rushing yards were nearly even at 139 and 130, respectively.
Both schools made the jump from Region 7-AAAAA to Regon 5-AAAAAA. The Wolves are 3-3 all time against the Trojans, including 3-1 under John Reid.