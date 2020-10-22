We are closing in on the end of October, and with colder temperatures maybe on the horizon, it's time to bundle up and read all about Floyd County's football teams taking the field this week. Coosa and Pepperell head out on the road, while Darlington, Model, Rome and Unity all host region opponents. Welcome to Week Eight.
Coosa (3-2, 0-1) at Chattooga (1-3) - 7:30 p.m.
The Coosa Eagles take their talents on the road as they head north for a matchup with the Chattooga Indians. Friday's contest will be Chattooga's region opener after completing a team quarantine.
Coosa's defense will have its hands full with junior running back LaShaun Lester, who has totaled 422 yards on 82 carries through four games. His seven touchdowns lead the team.
Quarterback Cash Allen has been "money" so far for Chattooga, completing 64.4% of his pass attempts with 698 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.
Coosa's offense will need a major lift after failing to record more than 50 offensive yards. The Eagles' longest play went for a 27-yard TD run by Cameron Lowe.
Coosa is 14-18 all time versus Chattooga. The most recent contest saw the Indians defeat the Eagles 41-7 at Chattooga High School in 2019.
Coosa's last victory over Chattooga came in 2017 by a 38-37 score.
Mt. Paran (1-5) at Darlington (4-2) - 7:30 p.m.
The Darlington Tigers are in need of a rebound as they open up region play against the Mt. Paran Christian Eagles. The Tigers are quite familiar with the Eagles, as the two schools faced each other in the second round of the Class A-Private state playoffs last November, a 16-13 Eagle win at Chris Hunter Stadium.
Eleven months later, Mt. Paran is searching for its second win since confronting the Tigers last year, while Darlington has aspirations to start Region 7-A Private at 1-0.
Darlington quarterback Patrick Shelley threw two touchdown passes, one to Harrison Allen and one to Luke Overbay, rushed for a score and intercepted a pass in a one-point loss to Bremen last week.
The Tigers are 1-3 all time against Mt. Paran Christian. Darlington's lone win came in 2010.
This is the final home game of a three-game homestand for the Tigers.
Dade County (1-4, 0-1) at Model (3-2, 1-0) - 7:30 p.m.
The Model Blue Devils look to run their region record to 2-0 as they host the high-powered passing attack of the Dade County Wolverines in Shannon.
Last week, Model opened Region 7-AA competition with a 34-6 win at Coosa. Model's Joseph Wallace rushed 30 times for 176 yards and two touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Model's defense stifled Coosa's offense, conceding just 50 yards total and holding the Eagle passing offense to negative yards.
Dade County is coming off a bye week. Two weeks earlier, Dade County lost its own region opener at Pepperell 41-14.
Model is 17-9 all time against Dade County. The two teams first met in 1980 and Model has taken nine of the last 11 contests. Last year saw the Blue Devils victorious over the Wolverines 21-6.
Pepperell (2-4, 1-1) at Gordon Central (1-4, 0-1) - Monday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m.
We have a rare Monday night game in store, but it will not be ESPN. The Pepperell Dragons travel north up State Route 53 to face the Gordon Central Warriors.
Pepperell is looking to rebound after a 36-23 home loss to Fannin County. At 1-1 in a highly-competitive Region 7-AA, every contest is of heightened important as Pepperell aims to keep pace.
The Dragons are 6-0 all time against the Warriors. The closest game saw Pepperell steal a one-point win at GC, 28-27, in 2018.
East Paulding (3-2, 0-2) at Rome (3-3, 2-1) - 7:30 p.m.
The Rome Wolves look to start a win streak this Friday night under the lights of Barron Stadium as the East Paulding Raiders make their way to Rome.
At Dalton last Friday, freshman running back Shaun Nelson crossed the goal line three times for the Wolves. Fellow freshman Reece Fountain got his first-career start under center, throwing 16-of-19 for 168 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, JJ Leath intercepted a throw and forced a fumble.
The Raiders are looking to snap their two-game losing streak, after falling to Douglas County 19-13 and Alexander 38-7.
The Wolves are 10-6 all time versus the Raiders, including winners of the last five meetings. Since John Reid took the helm of the Rome football program, his teams have outscored East Paulding 156-28.
Johnson Ferry Christian (2-3) at Unity Christian (6-0) - 7:30 p.m.
The Unity Christian Lions remain on home turf and welcome the Johnson Ferry Christian Academy Saints to Grizzard Park. Last year, Unity Christian defeated Johnson Ferry 58-21.
Johnson Ferry is 2-3 so far in 2020 with a 1-0 region record. Unity Christian and Johnson Ferry have both played Fideles, as Johnson Ferry defeated Fideles 50-12 back on Sept. 4.
Last week, Unity defeated Cherokee Christian 30-16. The Lions have not allowed an opponent to score more than 18 points so far this season.
With a win over Johnson Ferry, UC would be the only unbeaten region team remaining.