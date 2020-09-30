Week Five of the 2020 varsity football season is upon us. The Rome Wolves are back home as Armuchee, Darlington, Pepperell and Unity Christian are on the road. October is here, and that means another full month of football. Welcome to Week Five.
Armuchee (1-1) at Southeast Whitfield County (0-4) - 7:30 p.m.
The Armuchee Indians head out on the road to battle the Southeast Whitfield County Raiders. Armuchee is coming off a 56-6 home loss to Cherokee County (Ala.) last Saturday. Kameron Parker recorded the lone Indians touchdown.
Southeast Whitfield is looking to snap a 17-game losing streak, dating back to Oct. 5, 2018. The Raiders defeated Gilmer 42-14.
This is the first meeting between the Indians and the Raiders.
Darlington (2-1) at Heritage, Ringgold (3-1) - 7:30 p.m.
The Darlington Tigers remain on the road, this time traveling north to Ringgold to battle the Heritage Generals. The Generals suffered their first loss of the season last week at Christian Heritage 39-7.
Darlington is also looking to rebound from its first loss to Heard County, a 35-30 final. Expect Patrick Shelley to be back under center for the Tigers. In last week's contest, he caught a touchdown pass in what turned out to be the game's final TD.
This will be the first-ever meeting between the two football programs.
Pepperell (1-2) at Temple (2-2) - 7:30 p.m.
The Pepperell Dragons leave friendly confines and head south to Temple High School for a matchup with the Tigers.
Pepperell is coming off a bye week, but captured its first win 30-8 over Bremen on Sept. 19 in Lindale. Running back D.J. Rogers racked up 236 yards from scrimmage with three touchdowns.
The Dragons had struggled with tackling entering the Saturday tilt against Bremen 13 days ago, but saw a massive improvement as the defense was able to force five turnovers and hold Bremen scoreless for over three quarters.
Meanwhile, Temple is looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The Tigers fell to Cass 17-14 last Friday. They failed to score in the second half.
Pepperell is a perfect 4-0 against Temple all time. The two schools met each other on the gridiron in four consecutive season from 2006-2009.
South Paulding (2-1) at Rome (1-2) - 7:30 p.m.
The Rome Wolves are back between the friendly confines of Barron Stadium and open up Region 5-AAAAAA competition against the South Paulding Spartans. Rome is coming off a 28-14 loss at Collins Hill last Friday while the Spartans travel to Rome following a 28-14 win over Chapel Hill.
South Paulding sophomore quarterback Kasen Weisman only threw 75 yards on 3-for-8 passing versus Chapel Hill, but two of those passes were for touchdowns of 32 and 30 yards.
The Spartans featured six different ball carriers last Friday, and senior Terrance Hales recorded the lone rushing touchdown. South Paulding tallied just 266 yards of total offense.
Meanwhile, Rome is looking to snap a two-game losing streak.
Last week at Collins Hill, senior quarterback Caleb Ellard was responsible for both Wolves' touchdowns. A touchdown pass to sophomore Martel Hight and a quarterback run for six would be Rome's offense on the Friday night in Gwinnett County.
The Wolves recorded 263 yards of offense against the Eagles.
Rome is 2-1 all time against South Paulding. The most recent meeting occurred in 2013, a 42-35 win for the Spartans. Rome's victories came in 2009 and 2012.
Unity Christian (4-0) at Covington Academy (0-3) - 7:30 p.m.
The Unity Christian Lions, fresh off a 68-6 win over Dominion Christian, depart Rome and head southeast to meet Covington Academy.
The Lions have scored at least 30 points in every game so far this season. Last week against Dominion, Unity senior quarterback Drew King recorded three total touchdowns with 171 passing yards and 34 rushing yards.
Sophomore Eli Thompson has also been a force to reckoned with this season, with six touchdowns in his previous two games.