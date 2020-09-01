Floyd County Schools has released the following guidelines, going into effect starting Monday, Sept. 7. In a statement released Tuesday, the following changes are coming:
FACE COVERINGS/MASKS
All spectators and volunteers are required to wear a mask or face covering in the stadium.
TICKETS
Tickets can be purchased at the gate on game day through cash transactions.
Please check individual school websites and social media regarding any presale opportunities.
Floor markings will allow spectators to form a socially distanced line for concession stands.
Ticket takers must wear masks and gloves.
SPECTATOR SEATING
Families are strongly recommended to sit together. All children are expected to sit with their parents before and during the game. A parent/guardian is expected to accompany their child anytime they leave the bleacher area.
Children/students beneath the 8th grade age level will not be allowed to play/roam/wander during the game. No balls or other items of this nature will be allowed inside the stadium.
Student sections will be allowed with proper face coverings or masks.
HAND SANITIZER DISPENSERS
Hand sanitizer dispensers will be installed throughout the facility.
CONCESSIONS
Food will be packaged prior to sale and distribution.
Servers must wear masks and gloves.
FIELD
Access inside the fence and to the game field will be for authorized personnel only.
Parents and spectators will not be allowed on the field before, during, or after games.
As practicable, spectators should not crossover from one side to the other during games.
RESTROOMS
All restrooms will be disinfected prior to the stadium opening and after the game concludes. Custodial staff will be present for all games with the frequency of cleanings increased.
MAKING FCS FOOTBALL STADIUMS AS SAFE AS POSSIBLE
The following safety measures will be taken as it relates to personal protective equipment:
Ticket takers and concession workers will wear masks and gloves. All other workers assigned to various duties (parking, seating, pass gates, etc.) will wear masks. Announcers in the press box should practice social distancing, and utilize a mask or face covering when practicable.
All spectators are required to wear a mask or face covering in the stadium.
Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the stadium.
Social distancing will be maintained throughout the facility to the fullest extent possible, including limiting field access in accordance with GHSA recommendations.
Floor markings will allow spectators to form a socially distanced line for restrooms, concessions, and ticketing.
OTHER WAYS TO WATCH/LISTEN
Please check individual school websites and social media regarding any alternative watching and listening opportunities.
Announcers will make multiple public service announcements regarding everyday prevention of COVID-19 throughout games.
Due to the fluid situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, these guidelines are subject to change.