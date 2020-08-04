The Floyd County jail issues intake reports twice daily This is the 8 a.m. report for Tuesday August 4
A federal ethics complaint was filed Tuesday against Republican U.S. Senate candidate Doug Collins, alleging the Gainesville congressman’s campaign has used videos of U.S. House floor broadcasts for political ends in violation of congressional rules.
ATLANTA — Georgians reluctant to patronize bars during the coronavirus pandemic will be able to have adult beverages delivered to their homes under legislation Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law Monday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday that he had fired the chair of the Tennessee Valley Authority, criticizing the federal-owned corporation for hiring foreign workers.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Kansas and Missouri hold primaries Tuesday, offering glimpse of what November might be like at the polls
- Floyd County sees 383 new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks
- Two more stores shutting down in mall, River District to lose tenant to Berry Crossing
- Rockmart man in critical condition after being hit by a train
- Floyd County police get handheld X-ray to search for drugs
- Partridge building on Broad Street is sold
- Report: Rome man kept three pounds of marijuana in car
- Simple solutions and game changers: Local hospitals prepared to treat influx of COVID-19 patients
- A number of late-summer, fall events changing, adjusting or cancelling as pandemic continues
- Newby set to finalize plans for new West Rome winery