A pair of Floyd County student-athletes will be staying in North Georgia for college. Armuchee's Jack Rush and Pepperell's Tom Vincent committed to Young Harris College and Reinhardt University respectively on Monday.
Armuchee senior Jack Rush and the Indians Cross Country team won Region 6-A Public and took runner-up in the 2020 Georgia High School Association Class A Cross Country Championship last November.
Rush recorded a time of 19:01.73, finishing 13th overall in the state meet.
Vincent and the Dragons placed 12th as a team in the Class AA boys state race. Vincent's personal time was 17:59.53, good for 16th overall.