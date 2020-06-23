There are a lot of kids and adults that were disappointed this past weekend; there are also a lot of Trout Unlimited (TU) folks that are extremely sorry that we were unable to have the children and their families attend a Kids Fishing Day this year. I, personally, as well as many of our TU folks have been involved directly with the logistics of making this one of the best kids fishing events in the state. We feel that it was in the best interest of all those who would have attended that this would be the first time in 33 years that we call off the event. Having 500 or more people gathered together in Cave Spring in a time in which Covid-19 is not under control is not something that TU wants to happen. Let’s hope that we get a vaccine soon.
It is still a great idea to get the fishing poles out for the kids and take your family to a creek, lake, pond or river. Find at least one day soon and get the kids on the water and be a parent who teaches their children to fish. I know that a lot of kids will be disappointed that TU is not having the event as usual and when we have been having a Kids Fishing Day for the past 32 years, we at TU are also very bummed out. The reason we have had the event is to get the youth of NW Georgia away from the phones and computers and introduce them to a great past time.
The Georgia Council of Trout Unlimited was affected by Covid-19 in a way that was not expected. The Dream Trip tickets were having a hard time getting sold. I, along with Carl Riggs and some others, took the remaining unsold tickets and called some friends. We got the last ones sold and the drawing was held a couple of weeks ago. The winner of the trip for two was Mark Vaughan, who I believe to be from Rabun County as Jeff Durniak of the Rabun Chapter sold that ticket. Two ticket holders from the Rome area, Nick Ballenger and Bruce Payne each won one of sixteen runner-up prizes. Bruce won a huge assortment of terrestrial flies and Nick got a $100.00 Visa gift card. There is a list of all the winners on the chapter website: Coosavalleytu.org
Bill Summer took both days of a recent weekend to cover five different streams in North Georgia and caught at least 15 trout. He said he found some wild stream-born fish in a NE Georgia stream and the one stream I will mention by name, the Toccoa River, Bill said the water was beautiful but the fishing was lousy. Bill used a variety of baits including his favorite terrestrials. Jim Dent took a trip further north the same weekend fishing streams in the upper Nantahala drainage and also fishing the Tuckasegee River. Jim caught the trout “grand slam” on the “Tuck,” browns, rainbows and a nice brook trout weighing over two pounds. I am not positive, but knowing Jim as I do, I can say most of the fish were caught on a Mepps.
I grabbed my lightweight fly rod and went to a local warm-water stream. With the 20 or so sunfish caught, I also caught a creek chub. Although the chub is a minnow-type fish, the fish is still a worthy adversary on a 2-weight fly rod. They are usually five to seven inches and spend a lot of time jumping out of the water. I jokingly refer to them as a “Creek Tarpon” because of their jumping and shape. The salt water tarpon is the largest member of the herring family and is referred to as the oxeye herring.
The fishing has been extremely slow recently for stripers in the Etowah (River). The Allatoona Dam transmission lines from the powerhouse are being replaced and water that is normally released through the turbines is now being released through the flood gates and sluices. Instead of having relatively cool water going through the generator turbines for two to six hours a day, there is a constant flow. This flow comes from near the surface and is warmer. Stripers do not do well in warm water. The water is staying about a foot or so above the average low-water level found between generation periods. The high water is good for jet boat traffic. Stripers can still be found in other local rivers and larger creeks.
TU is still having to contend with Covid-19 and are hoping to resume meetings in the near future. We at TU feel that even though many areas of the country are reopening, it is in the best interest of our members and the public to not be hosting gatherings of folks if we cannot assure them that we are not contributing to the spread of the disease.
FREE MEMBERSHIP OFFER
Trout Unlimited National now has an offer for all “essential workers.” All essential workers can join TU for free for the first year. It is as simple as going to the Coosa Valley website, https://coosavalley.tu.org/ and hit the “free membership link.”