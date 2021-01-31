Irene Burillo Escorihuela battled back from the brink of disaster time after time to get her first major professional tennis championship at the Georgia's Rome Tennis Open Sunday.
The Spaniard defeated American Grace Min -- 1-6, 7-6, 6-1 -- in a match that may have turned when she dug out a Min drop shot, then recovered to get back a baseline lob and take a 2-0 lead in the second set tie breaker.
The finals of the $60,000 tennis tournament were played indoors, at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
"I didn't think a lot," Escorihuela said. "I didn't imagine this. I'm super happy."
Her rankings jumped 62 spots as a result of the win, from 331st to 269th in the world. Min moved from No. 250 to No. 217 as a result of her work in Rome.
The 23-year-old Spanish champion from Barcelona dropped the first set in four of her last five matches and almost gave back a 5-0 lead in the third set of her semi-final win over Ana Sofia Sanchez of Mexico before pulling out the match with a 7-5 third set victory.
"I said to myself, I'm in the semifinals so I need to keep playing. I can't give up," Escorihuela said after her win.
Min was obviously disappointed after the loss but overall pleased with her week.
"You can't be too upset about (getting to) a finals," Min said. "I'm a little bitter that it didn't work out my way today but she is a great competitor and definitely made me work for it."
Escorihuela took home $9,142 in first place money.
Min and Escorihuela will both play in a $25,000 event in Orlando on Feb. 15-21. Min said her long-term goal this year is to qualify for the French Open in Paris.
The doubles championship Saturday was taken by Tara Moore of Great Britain and American Emina Bektas. They defeated Olga Govortsova of Belarus and Jovana Jovic of Serbia, 5-7, 6-2, 10-8.
"It's been nice to actually be playing tennis," Moore said. "We're thankful for that and it's great that Rome wanted to host us ... cold or not."
Moore and Bektas shared the $3,344 first place purse for the doubles title.
Jovic said it was really tough to play in the cold and wind but that the conditions were the same for everyone.
"I don't think I've ever played in this cold of a weather," she said.
The tournament marked the first time Jovic and Govortsova actually played together, though Jovic said they had frequently practiced together.
Moore and Bektas have played together frequently and that experience and knowledge of each others game may have provided enough of an edge to get them past Jovic and Govortsova.