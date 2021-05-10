The Model Lady Devils witnessed their 2021 state-playoff run come to an end at the hands of the Lovett Lady Lions 5-0 in the Class AA semifinal Monday in Atlanta.
Model sophomore goalkeeper Ryli Howe made 30 saves throughout the game, but the Lady Lion offense, which had scored 96 goals in 16 games entering Monday’s contest, proved too much over the course of two halves.
“Our side ground it out for 80 minutes against a supremely skilled team with great coaching,” Lady Devils head coach Ian Crawley said in an emailed statement. “Sadly, it didn’t go our way but I am truly proud of the way my girls handled the adversity and did not quit until the final buzzer.”
Model’s final record enters the books at 19-3 overall, which includes a Region 7-AA championship and a state-playoff journey that saw it reach the Final Four.
“It has been a blessing to have spent this year with them, and Coach Akemon and I look forward to next year and the joys of working with the girls, in fact several more as our side is quite young,” Crawley added. “They should be quite proud of what they have accomplished.”