The Coosa Eagles (2-1) fell for the first time in 2020 to the Pickens Dragons 10-0 at Pickens High School in Jasper. The Dragons scored the game’s only touchdown with about two minutes to play in the first half and held down the rest of the way.
“I was proud of the way the kids hung in there and fought,” Eagles head coach Joey Mathis said in a phone interview. “They played their guts out. I hate that we couldn’t muster up any offense. Pickens had a good team; they made it tough on us.”
Mathis said the Eagles had some turnovers and costly penalties against the Dragons.
Friday’s contest was Coosa’s first shutout since a 38-0 loss versus Model last November.
The Eagles are on a bye next week. They return to action on Friday, Oct. 9, when the Lakeview Academy Lions visit Coosa High School. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
“We’ll work a lot on us,” Mathis said on the bye week. “Our pad level’s got to get better on both sides of the ball, offensively and defensively. We’ve got to secure the football. Can’t turn the football over. We’ll break (the film) down. We’re still young in a lot of spots. We’ve got to keep improving on the things that we can control.”