The Darlington Tigers (1-3-1) earned their first victory of 2021, upending Adairsville 9-1 on home turf.
Brinson Sumner recorded a hat trick with three goals.
Charlie Jones added two goals, while Jonathan Murphy, Rocco Lopez, Ricky Frisiani and Alan Cordero each tallied once apiece.
In earlier action, the Darlington Lady Tigers (1-5) were shut out by Adairsville 9-0.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers will travel north to Armuchee to battle the Indians Friday in non-region competition. The girls duel at 5 p.m. while the boys battle at 7:30 p.m.
Armuchee soccer teams welcome in Darlington after suffering losses against Model High School.
The Armuchee girls (1-3) lost 8-0. Model (7-0) saw goals from Lauren Akemon (2), Sophie Lawing (2), SG Gowens (2), Perry Durden and Kadence Momon.
The Armuchee boys lost (4-1) in a close 1-0 game to the Blue Devils (4-2-1).