The Darlington Tigers (3-1) scored 17 unanswered points to defeat the Heritage Generals (3-2) 20-7 in Ringgold Friday. Darlington evens its road record at 1-1.
After starting the game up 3-0, Darlington was forced into a punting situation in the second quarter. However, the Tiger punt would be blocked and Heritage's Paxton McCrary would recover the football and return it 35 yards to the house for the Generals' lone score of the evening.
Darlington senior Brinson Sumner would kick one of his four field goals on the evening through the uprights prior to halftime with Tigers trailing 7-6 at the break. Sumner did not miss any field goals.
Darlington's offense would finally find the end zone in the second half as senior running back Harrison Allen charged six yards to cross the goal line for the Tiger touchdown. Darlington quarterback Patrick Shelley hit Jackson Floyd for the two-point conversion to take a 14-7 advantage and did not glance back.
Shelly was 6-for-9 passing for 56 yards. Thomas Speed was the Tigers' leading receiver Friday night with 35 yards.
The Tigers' defense proved to be a menace all night long, holding the Generals to just 134 yards of offense. Heritage only gained 13 yards on the ground.
Darlington senior Davis Watson forced a fumble while fellow senior Luke Lewis recovered the forced fumble and notched one sack.
Darlington returns to Rome and prepares to battle King's Ridge Christian at Chris Hunter Stadium on Friday, Oct. 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.