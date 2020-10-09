Darlington's Middle School Cross County teams added some additional hardware to the trophy case after winning their respective area championships at Model High School on Thursday. The Tigers faced Armuchee, Ashworth, Coosa, host Model and Pepperell.
Head coach Cristy Baldwin said in an email Darlington hosted the Billy Goat Race twice during a season unlike any other.
"They've been working really hard and training hard and learning to run with the pack," Baldwin said in a phone interview. "That really worked to our advantage on that race."
The following are the girls' results in order of overall time and placement:
5th Cecilia Baggett, 18:01, Grade 6
7th Zain Elkhatib, 18:39, Grade 7
8th Lillian Baggett, 19:02, Grade 8
12th Sara Jo Pierce, 20:01, Grade 6
14th Isha Garg, 20:15, Grade 6
33rd Eliza Shepard, 24:39, Grade 6
The following are the boys' results in order of overall time and placement:
5th Atlas Kosedag, 16:03, Grade 8
6th Emmett Holcomb, 16:07, Grade 6
8th Murray Ellington, 16:15, Grade 7
16th Brent Bell, 17:06, Grade 7
17th Hayden Carr, 17:12, Grade 6
18th Brock Ferguson, 17:20, Grade 8
25th Grayson Clark, 18:16, Grade 7
31st Toby Burns, 19:07, Grade 7
33rd Javin Pandya, 19:26, Grade 8
37th Grady Ferguson, 19:49 37, Grade 6
43rd William Ogletree, 20:43, Grade 7
44th Logan Cochran, 21:48, Grade 6
45th Yash Garg, 21:55 45, Grade 6
"I'm super excited as a coach because I'm hoping this will motivate more people to come to our team because, being a fall sport like we are, we lose a lot of runners to playing football," Baldwin said. "Of course, we're honored and I am just super proud of these boys and girls because for a lot of them, this was the first time they had run cross country. I'm just proud of them; their effort and everything is paying off."