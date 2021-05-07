The Darlington Tigers golf team qualified for the 2021 Class A-Private state tournament, claiming third as a team with a score of 305. Darlington qualified out of Area 3-A Private, just behind Brookstone at 299 and Mt. Paran Christian at 301.
The Tigers individual scorers were as follows:
Rocco Lopez - 72
Redding Shaw - 73
Thomas Monroe - 79
Cooper Cates - 81
Philip Lataif - 81
Knox Sirmans - 82
"The Tigers qualified for the state tournament out of a tough area with a team total of 305," Tigers head coach said in an emailed statement. "The boys played really well in windy and rainy conditions and are looking forward to competing for a state championship."
The Class A-Private state championship will take place May 17-18 at Heritage Golf Links in Tucker.