The Darlington School's cross country team opened the season at the Rockmart Early Bird Tune-Up Invitational last Saturday, with the boys claiming first and the girls earning runner-up.
The boys opened with a dominating performance, scoring just 18 points, well ahead of Paulding County (42 points) and Temple (85 points). Sophomore Grant Cross finished first overall with a course record time of 11:00.40. The Tigers also put six runners in the top 10; Ryan Glass, who finished second at 11:13.60, Anthony Natarella, who finished fourth at 11:35.40, David Edwards, who claimed fifth at 11:37.90, Tommy Cowan, who earned sixth at 11:45.00, and Aiden Parsa, who snagged eighth at 12:18.60.
Darlington junior Spencer Rushing picked up 12th overall with a time of 12:46.70.
The Lady Tigers finished second in team standings with 42 points.
Rockmart claimed the top spot with 31 points. Paulding County scored 47 and Temple had 105.
Darlington junior Kate Scott claimed first overall with a course record 13:45.30. The Lady Tigers placed two other girls in the top 10 with Lillian and Abigail Baggett. Lillian earned sixth with a time of 15:28.60, while Abigail finished 10th at 16:17.70.
Darlington juniors Leah Houser and Emilia Tscherne crossed the finish line back-to-back at 12th and 13th with respective times of 16:43.60 and 17:08.50. Chinelo Ofafor brought home 18th, clocking in at 18:41.00.
Darlington Cross Country returns to action next Saturday at the Bob Blastow meet in Whitesburg, GA on the McIntosh Nature Preserve.