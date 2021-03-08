The Darlington Tigers have run the win streak to six games after defeating Trion and Dade County last Saturday in a tri-meet at Darlington School.
The Tigers clobbered Trion 10-1 behind strong pitching from Logan Floyd. Floyd pitched seven strong, allowing just four hits, one run, but striking out nine Bulldog batters in the process.
While Floyd was taking care of business on the mound, his bats delivered at the plate as Aiden Cloud went 4-for-5 with three RBIs. Cloud also scored two of Darlington's 10 runs and stole two bases.
Jackson Norris was 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs while Landon Flower hit an RBI double.
"Outstanding job by our team being aggressive at the plate and being errorless on defense," Tigers head coach Matt Larry said in an emailed statement. "Logan Floyd throwing a complete game is a great accomplishment for him and the program."
The second game of the day featured a much closer contest, as Darlington outlasted Dade County 4-3.
Fowler's RBI hit gave the Tigers the game-winning run. Norris and Thomas Bethel each went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Caleb Butler got the win as the Tigers' pitcher, throwing three innings allowing four hits, one run, one walk and four punchouts.
"A great team effort, showing a lot of patience and adversity when we were behind," Larry said on the Dade County game. "Landon Fowler came up big with a clutch single to score the winning run. Great win for the team."
Darlington (6-1-1) opens Region 7-A Private play against Walker Tuesday at Darlington School. The same two teams will go toe-to-toe Thursday in Marietta.