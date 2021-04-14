On senior night, it's all about making that last night on your home turf count.
The Darlington Tigers did just that, shutting down the Christian Heritage Lions 11-1 in a Region 7-A Private contest Tuesday at Darlington School.
Thomas Bethel went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base.
Logan Floyd 1-2, 1 R, 2 RBI and Thomas Speed were 1-for-2. Speed hit a home run while both knocked in two runs. Lawson Brown's lone hit of the day was a productive at bat, smacking a bases-clearing 3-RBI double.
On the mound, Caleb Butler delivered four strong innings of one-hit baseball, allowing just one run, one walk while striking out three batters.
Floyd pitched the final inning, giving up just one hit with a punchout.
"Great win on Senior Recognition night, all of our 9 seniors contributed in the win," Tigers head coach Matt Larry said in an emailed statement. "It was great to see a lot of positives in the game, at the plate and on the mound."
Darlington is now 11-8-1 overall, including 4-5 in region competition. The Tigers return to action Friday at North Cobb Christian School.
Meanwhile, the Model Lady Devils returned to their winning ways, edging out Coosa 2-1 Tuesday at Coosa High School.
Perry Durden and Hadley Johnson scored Model's goals, while Ashley Vicente and Sophie Lawing each recorded an assist.
Goalkeeper Riley Howe notched six saves.
The Lady Devils are 16-1 overall, including 11-0 in Region 7-AA. Model can lock up the region crown in the regular-season finale Thursday at Fannin County (11-1, 9-1 Region 7-AA). Fannin County's lone loss came against Model 6-0 at Woodard-Tuggle Stadium.