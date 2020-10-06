The streak lasted 11 games over the course of 53 days. During that time, the Pepperell Lady Dragons became a leading contender of a competitive Region 7-AA with no region losses.
However, in a battle with 7-AA’s other regional undefeated, Dade County, it was the Lady Wolverines who departed Lindale with a 12-4 victory in six innings on Monday.
The Lady Wolverines (12-3-1, 6-0 region) held a 6-4 edge heading into the top of the sixth inning, but a single, walk and sacrifice bunt would set the stage for a breakout inning.
Back-to-back RBI singles, a fielder’s choice to home plate with no out recorded and a three-run shot by Kaitlyn Stinnett would firmly solidify Dade County’s grip on the game. The Lady Wolverines have now won six in a row.
Tied at 1-1 heading to the bottom of the second inning, Pepperell’s Ansley Farmer singled home Chloe Ratledge as the Lady Dragons took a 2-1 lead.
Dade County would counter with two runs in the top of the third inning. With that 3-2 advantage, the Lady Wolverines were able to load the bases, but Pepperell freshman Caroline Morgan limited the damage, getting a popout and groundout to end the scoring threat.
The Lady Dragons (12-3, 7-1 region) rallied once again in the bottom half of the third, as Chloe Stroud hit a bases-clearing triple down the right-field line, scoring Jacey Blanton and Caroline Morgan for a 4-3 edge.
Pepperell’s bats went quiet following the triple, managing just one hit the rest of the way. Meanwhile, the Lady Wolverines tacked on three more runs in the top of the fourth.
The Lady Dragons’ defense proved to be an Achilles’ heel, as the team committed eight errors in the eight-run loss.
The Lady Dragons try to get back on track as the Gordon Central Lady Warriors make their way to Lindale for a 5 p.m. region matchup on Wednesday.
Pepperell quickly turns around to face the same Dade County squad in Trenton on Thursday.