We are just over two weeks away from the start of the 2020 Georgia High School Association (GHSA) football season, but the annual kickoff event, the Corky Kell Classic, has announced all of its contests will be played at different venues.
There is also a team change. Collins Hill will now battle Carrollton after Tucker, based in DeKalb County, was forced to abandon the kickoff festivities after the school district cancelled all games for the month of September.
The current schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Carver at Cherokee - 5:30 p.m.
Mays at West Forsyth - kickoff 10 minutes after conclusion of Carver/Cherokee
Thursday, Sept. 3
Brookwood at Dacula - 5:30 p.m.
McEachern at North Gwinnett - kickoff 10 minutes after conclusion of Brookwood/Dacula
Friday, Sept. 4
Kell at Walton - 5:30 p.m.
Parkview at Mill Creek - kickoff 10 minutes after conclusion of Kell/Walton
Saturday, Sept. 5
Carrollton at Collins Hill - 11 a.m.
Lowndes at Archer - kickoff 10 minutes after conclusion of Carrollton/Collins Hill
Denmark at Greater Atlanta Christian - kickoff 10 minutes after conclusion of Lowndes/Archer
‘‘We got some advice from the medical community in our state and we just felt like with their recommendation that we should not be playing multiple games at one site,” Corky Kell executive director Dave Hunter said to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The easy thing for us to do would have been to just cancel it, and people probably would have understood with everything going on, but we felt it was better to turn over every rock and try to make this happen. These kids have been working hard since June and they deserve something to look forward to."
Two weeks ago, the 29th edition of the kickoff classic was scheduled to be held at four venues over four days. The host schools were West Forsyth, Dacula, Walton and Mill Creek.
Rome's Barron Stadium was originally slated to be a host venue as part of Corky Kell, but Corky Kell officials pulled Rome off the docket after recommendation from local health officials deemed a doubleheader, with the nightcap featuring Rockmart facing Rome, too risky.