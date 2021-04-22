Coosa High School’s soccer teams made the trek to the state capital, but came up empty-handed, falling to Lovett School’s squads Thursday.
Lovett Lady Lions 10, Coosa Lady Eagles 0
The Coosa Lady Eagles saw their season come to an end in a 10-0 shutout loss at the hands of the Lady Lions.
“Coming in as a four seed, it’s always a tough matchup,” Lady Eagles head coach Luke Myers said. “We definitely wanted to play tough, we wanted to play hard, just to give ourselves that opportunity to compete, and I think the girls did play hard. Lovett was definitely skilled and definitely had the speed on us, but our girls did play tough.”
Lovett held near total control of the action on the field.
Natalie Marshall opened the scoring for Lovett and Sophie Elve recorded a natural hat trick with Lovett’s second, third and fourth goals.
By halftime, the Lady Lions held a 6-0 edge, eventually scoring four more goals over the next 17:45 of second half action to end the game.
Following the game, Myers said he told his team to thank a senior for their contributions.
“We had some seniors that really carried us through this season that led us well,” Myers said. “Then we talked about, hey, this season might be over, but let’s put our eyes on the next season.”
The Lady Eagles’ 2021 season enter the books with a 5-10 overall record.
Lovett Lions 4, Coosa Eagles 0
The nightcap saw the Eagles’ 2021 season end in a shutout to the Lovett Lions.
“We played really hard the first half,” Eagles head coach Ricky Medlock said. “Second half ... we had to press more, but we didn’t have a lot of opportunities to score. We defended really well, ... but they’re (Lovett) the No. 1-ranked team for a reason.”
The teams played a scoreless first 40 minutes, but Lovett’s Wasswa Robbins took over in the second half, scoring his first of three goals 25 seconds into the second half.
Robbins’ first goal would set the tone for the latter 40 minutes, as he and Lovett gradually wore down Coosa.
Lovett’s Weston Morgan tallied with 16:28 to play to make it 3-0, and Robbins’ final score of the night came about two minutes later for the final nail in the coffin.
Coosa’s season officially ends at 8-6 overall, which included victories over fifth-ranked Gordon Central and 11th-ranked Model.
“This group here is a great group. We had a great season,” Medlock said. “We’ve got nothing to hold our heads down about. A bunch of those seniors have been with me for four years, and I’m going to miss them.”